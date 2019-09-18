Michigan retailers have 14 days to stop selling flavored e-cigs

OSCODA TWP., Mich. (WLNS) - Michigan officials are reminding hunters of the 'Do Not Eat' advisory for deer within five miles of Clark's Marsh in Oscoda Township.

The Michigan departments of Health and Human Services as well as Natural Resources put out the reminder as archery hunting season begins October 1st because of PFAS issues.

PFOS which is the most common PFAS gradually builds over time in fish and wild game, especially in the organs like liver and kidneys.

Health studies link PFAS to thyroid disease, increased cholesterol levels, immunity issues, high blood pressure in pregnant women, reproductive issues, testicular and kidney cancers.

The Do Not Eat advisory was initially issued in 2018 due to high levels of PFOS in a deer from the area near Clark’s Marsh, which borders the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base.

In 2019, the advisory area was more closely estimated at five miles near the marsh, according to the DNR. Signs will be posted to inform hunters of the advisory area. State officials intend to analyze additional deer in the area in 2020.

The advisory does not apply to cattle, chickens or other livestock raised in the area. Statewide tests are being planned for PFAS in other wildlife, such as turkey and waterfowl.

Any hunter who sees a deer that appears to be sick is encouraged to call the DNR hotline at (800) 292 - 7800 or for health-related questions about eating deer with PFAS call MDHHS at (800) 648 - 6942.