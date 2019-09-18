Michigan retailers have 14 days to stop selling flavored e-cigs

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. The U.S. government has refined how it is measuring an outbreak of breathing illnesses in people who vape, now counting only cases that are most closely linked to electronic cigarette use. Health officials on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 said 380 confirmed cases and probable cases have been reported in 36 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Retailers will have 14 days to stop selling flavored nicotine vaping products.

The governors emergency rules for banning flavored vaping products were released today, but Whitmer announced the intention to issue these rules on September 4th.

The ban takes effect immediately although retailers and resellers including online sales have 14 days to comply.

The rules are effective for 180 days and can be extended for six months.

The ban was developed in response to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services finding of a public health emergency created by increasing levels of youth vaping.

Nationwide, e-cigarette use among middle and high school students increased 900 percent from 2011-2015. In 2018, more than 3.6 million U.S. kids, including 1 in 5 high school students and 1 in 20 middle school students, were regular users.

“Youth vaping is a public health emergency and has been declared an epidemic by the U.S. surgeon general,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health at MDHHS.

On June 4th, Whitmer signed Senate Bills 106 and 155, which prohibit the sale of e-cigarettes and other non-traditional nicotine products to minors.

Michigan was the first state in the nation to announce a ban on the sale of flavored nicotine vaping products such as e-cigarettes.

“I’m proud that Michigan has been a national leader in protecting our kids from the harmful effects of vaping,” said Governor Whitmer.

Following the governors announcement, the White House as well as the governors of New York and California announced similar plans to ban flavored nicotine vaping bans.

