Michigan retailers report growing sales as holidays approach

In this June 14, 2019, photo a pair of shoppers, center, in the Levi’s store in New York’s Times Square, survey a T-shirt display. On Friday, Aug. 30, the Commerce Department issues its July report on consumer spending, which accounts for roughly 70 percent of U.S. economic activity. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Michigan retailers are reporting higher sales in November this year.

As the holiday shopping season was shortened due to a later than usual Thanksgiving, shoppers had six fewer shopping days compared to 2018.

The Retail Index shows that 39 percent of Michigan retailers are expecting to see increased sales through February. Another 35 percent of retailers anticipate a decrease.

Super Saturday, the Saturday before Christmas is expected to be a huge shopping day for consumers. The National Retail Federation predicts 147.8 million U.S. consumers will make purchases on this day.

Looking back at November, the Retail Index just hovered above 50, clocking in at 52.2, which is down from November 2018’s 63.5.

However, November retail sales were up from October this year, which had a Retail Index of 43.

“Consumers still are in a good place, with low interest rates, inflation and unemployment,” said William Hallan, President and CEO of Michigan Retailers Association. “We’re hoping that’s a good sign for December sales.”