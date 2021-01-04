Michigan schools start in-person learning today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today was the first day schools across Michigan welcomed students back into their classrooms, since Governor Whitmer ended the ban on in-person learning.

Leslie High School was one of those schools that taught students face to face today.

Scott Powers is the school’s superintendent. He said there was no second thought about letting students come back.

“It was a no brainer for us. Like, hey, let’s get back face to face,” Powers said.

He said being back in-person was off to a great start.

“The students have done everything we asked them to do. I was at all three buildings today, just to see them and they were excited to be back,” Powers said.

Powers said teachers were also excited to teach students in the classroom. He said they’re the heroes in all of this.

“They’ve been able to teach in our district in person, face to face students and they’ve been doing it online. They seriously are rock stars right now,” Powers said.

Not every school in Michigan was as eager to open their doors. Some schools chose to stay online until next Monday.

“Every community is different, so what’s right for Leslie might not be right for neighboring districts and I respect that. I get that,” Powers said.

But Powers said for Leslie, this was the right move.

“We needed to be back face to face. The numbers in our community are allowing us to do that,” Powers said.

He said 70% of students are in-person and 30% are online. Colleges and universities can open their classrooms to in-person learning on January 19th.