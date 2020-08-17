Michigan Sec. of State Benson to talk voting rights at DNC

FILE – In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks at a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Michigan’s top election official said Tuesday, May, 19, 2020, that absentee ballot applications will be mailed to all 7.7 million registered voters for the August primary and November general election. Benson said the step — announced as the state continues to confront the coronavirus pandemic — ensures no one “has to to choose between their health and their right to vote.” (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will be stepping into the national spotlight to talk about voting rights.

Benson and California Secretary of State Alex Padilla will address the Democratic National Convention Thursday night in a nationally televised speech.

Benson has pre-recorded her remarks, which will follow a Democratic Party tribute to the late Congressman John Lewis.

“Let’s be clear. There is absolutely zero difference between voting by mail and voting absentee. Millions of Americans vote absentee and have for decades. Donald Trump, his family, his staff: they all vote by mail. In fact, states like Colorado, Utah, and Oregon have been voting by mail for years. Republicans and Democrats agree that it’s safe.” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

Benson mailed absent voter ballot applications to every registered voter in the spring, which resulted in record-breaking numbers of voters casting ballots from home in the August Primary.