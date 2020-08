Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office reports multiple branch offices are currently unable to perform transactions and users should refer to the online services for the time being.

People refer to the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office in order to register to vote, renew a vehicle plate and registration and renew a state or driver’s license ID.

Technicians are working to resolve the issue.

The online services are available here.