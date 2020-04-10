Michigan sees 206 Coronavirus deaths in one day: largest jump yet

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that more than 200 Michiganders died since she announced the extension of her “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order on Thursday.

The 206 people who died is the state’s largest one day total since the pandemic hit Michigan.

The previous high was 118.

“This is the highest number of COVID-19 deaths we have had in one day to date. These people were husbands, wives, grandparents, sons, and daughters,” Whitmer said in a tweet. “We are not out of the woods yet.”

Whitmer has faced criticism by Republican lawmakers, who believe the extension is too long and/or too strict. Some have called for re-opening businesses while others have talked about limiting the order to certain parts of the state.

Whitmer says the whole state needs to heed the order for it to work.