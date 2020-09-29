Michigan sees 350% increase in requested absentee ballots compared to 2016

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan voters have already requested 2.5 million absentee ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 general election, a 350% increase compared to 36 days before the 2016 general election.

Clerks have issued 2 million ballots, a 400% increase.

A breakdown by jurisdiction is available here.

“Voting absentee is a safe and secure option, and I encourage all voters who have requested a ballot to fill it out, sign the back of the envelope, and return it as soon as possible by mailing it or hand-delivering it to their clerk’s office or drop box,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Voters can be confident that in Michigan all correctly submitted absentee ballots will be counted.”

Michigan voters can find their clerk’s information and request to have an absentee ballot sent to them at Michigan.gov/Vote. They can also vote early by going to their local election clerk’s office and requesting an absentee ballot, filling it out, and submitting it all in one trip. Voters who have already requested an absentee ballot by mail are encouraged to wait for the ballot to arrive by mail rather than visiting the clerk’s office.

Through Oct. 19, residents with a Michigan driver’s license or state identification card can register online at Michigan.gov/Vote or by mail. Residents with or without a Michigan ID can register in person at local clerk offices through Election Day. At the clerk’s office, residents can register and vote in one trip. After Oct. 19, to register for the November election, those without a Michigan ID, including students who have a campus address, must bring one document proving residency, including name and address, in digital or paper form. Acceptable documents include: