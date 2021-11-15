Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett announces run for U.S. House

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett announced on Facebook today that he is going to be running for a seat in the United States House of Representatives.

Barrett currently serves Michigan’s 24th District, which covers Clinton, Eaton, Shiawassee counties, and part of Ingham County.

Barrett’s campaign announcement starts with him watching President Biden conducting national news interviews after the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan and talking about vaccine mandates.

“I’ve spent my entire career fighting for freedom in the Army, and as a state legislator,” Barrett said.

Barrett also says he opposes Biden’s vaccine mandate, specifically mentioning the vaccine mandates for the military.

“I’m announcing I am leaving the Army after 21 years of honorable service to run for Congress,” Barrett said.

He also said that he’s running to “put an end to this invasion of our constitutional rights.”

Barrett didn’t specifically say what district he will be running in, as the Michigan political maps are currently being redrawn. However, many expect Barrett will square off with current U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat from Holly, to represent the Lansing area.