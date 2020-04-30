Michigan Senate Bill shortens State of Emergency from 28 to 14 days

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Senate has passed a bill that shortens the state of emergency from 28 to 14 days.

The reduction of the state of emergency from 28 to 14 days is significant because it means Gov. Whitmer has less time to submit a request to extend the state of disaster to both houses of the legislature.

The bill reads as follows:

A bill to amend 1976 PA 390, entitled: “Emergency management act,” by amending section 3 (MCL 30.403), as amended by 2002 PA 132.

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF MICHIGAN ENACT:

Sec. 3. (1) The governor is responsible for coping with dangers to this state or the people of this state presented by a disaster or emergency.

(2) The governor may issue executive orders, proclamations, and directives having the force and effect of law to implement this act. Except as provided in section 7(2), an executive order, proclamation, or directive may be amended or rescinded by the governor.

(3) The governor shall, by executive order or proclamation, declare a state of disaster if he or she finds a disaster has occurred or the threat of a disaster exists. The state of disaster shall continue until the governor finds that the threat or danger has passed, the disaster has been dealt with to the extent that disaster conditions no longer exist, or until the declared state of disaster has been in effect for 28 14 days. After 28 14 days, the governor shall issue an executive order or proclamation declaring the state of disaster terminated, unless a request by the governor for an extension of the state of disaster for a specific number of days is approved by resolution of both houses of the legislature. An executive order or proclamation issued pursuant to this subsection shall indicate the nature of the disaster, the area or areas threatened, the conditions causing the disaster, and the conditions permitting the termination of the state of disaster. An executive order or proclamation shall be disseminated promptly by means calculated to bring its contents to the attention of the general public and shall be promptly filed with the emergency management division of the department and the secretary of state, unless circumstances attendant upon the disaster prevent or impede its prompt filing.