Michigan Senate committee to discuss bill on transgender athletes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today at the state Capitol building, the Michigan Senate Committee on Education and Career Readiness will begin discussion on a bill that would impact all transgender athletes in the state of Michigan.

Specially Senate bill #218. This legislation would limit student-athletes to the team of their biological sex.

The bill states if a school offers an athletic activity for a boys or girls team, an athlete that’s selected to compete on the team must be of that biological sex.

According to the legislation, “Biological Sex” is defined as the physical condition of being male or female as determined by a individual’s chromosomes and anatomy as identified at birth.

The committee is expected to discuss the legislation at noon today.

As more on the legislation happens 6 News will keep you updated.