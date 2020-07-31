Michigan Senate Majority Leader releases re-opening video

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — In Michigan COVID-19 news today, Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey released a new video.

In the video, he calls on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to re-open Michigan.

That call comes just days after the Governor tightened some restrictions in the state on indoor bar service and gatherings inside buildings.

Shirkey said the curve is flat and it is time to open back up.

“ases are down hospitalizations are down deaths are down and the curve has been flattened yet our Governor who says she’s guided by the data insists Michigan is still in a state of emergency for too many Michiganders,” Sen. Shirkey said. “The state of emergency now isn’t medical; it’s economic bills piling up in the kitchen table small businesses shuttered many forever and mortgages and loan payments overdue and no clear understanding from their governor what must be done to get their lives and livelihoods back.”