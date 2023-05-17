LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A bill that would make June 19 a state-recognized holiday passed the Michigan Senate today with an almost unanimous vote.

Senate Bill 50, introduced by Sen. Sylvia Santana, would make “Juneteenth” a a bank and judicial holiday in Michigan.

Santana said that she is honored to carry on the work of her predecessors.

“This is another major milestone as we work in our state and our nation to tackle our history head on and better acknowledge, recognize, and in this case, celebrate the diverse experiences of all cultures and races,” she said.

Recognized as the commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S., June 19 is also seen as the day the 13th Amendment was ratified, but that information is not accurate.

