Michigan senate seat up for grabs, here’s how the candidates rank

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Control of the U.S. Senate is up for grabs, and Republicans hope to make the Great Lakes State one of their pick-ups.

When we surveyed voters about incumbent Democrat, Gary Peters, we got a split decision.

When asked what they think of Michigan’s junior senator, 42 percent said they have a favorable opinion of him while 30 percent said they view him unfavorably.

But when asked about how he is doing on the job, his numbers flip: 37 percent said he is doing excellent or pretty good while 43 percent said he is just fair or poor.

When compared to Republican Challenger, John James, here’s how Peters’ numbers play out.

The survey shows Peters with a 6-point lead. He has the support of 45% of voters. Challenger John James is coming in with just under 40 percent.

Another 11 percent are still undecided or refused to say.

Five percent said they are thinking of voting for a third aprty.

So, if they don’t do a particularly good job, how is Peters in the lead?

Pollster Bernie Porn explains: “it’s largely party and also, I think a more negative view of john james with the negative advertising that has been airing recently. I think that has had a profound impact on the U.S. Senate race.”