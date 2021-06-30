Michigan Senate to help eliminate funding gap for public school students

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to a release from the Great Lakes Education Project, the state Senate has funded new reading scholarships and eliminated the funding gap for public school students.
More will be spent on each student in the state, ensuring that each student receives equal funding through Michigan’s foundation allowance.
The Senate’s actions follows a concurrent vote from the House of Representatives last week to do the same. The Senate additionally joined the House in approving to eliminate the funding gap.
School funding should focus on one overarching priority – meeting the needs of Michigan’sBeth DeShone, GLEP Executive Director
students, no matter where they attend school. The House and the Senate – with broad, bipartisan majorities – have voted to put an end to funding discrimination that for decades targeted some of our state’s kids based on the public school they attended. Our kids have long deserved better. We encourage the House and Senate to come to a final agreement on the legislation, to do what’s needed to make this landmark funding a reality, including reading scholarships to help students overcome lost learning faced during the pandemic.”