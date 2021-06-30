Michigan Senate to help eliminate funding gap for public school students

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to a release from the Great Lakes Education Project, the state Senate has funded new reading scholarships and eliminated the funding gap for public school students.

More will be spent on each student in the state, ensuring that each student receives equal funding through Michigan’s foundation allowance.

The Senate’s actions follows a concurrent vote from the House of Representatives last week to do the same. The Senate additionally joined the House in approving to eliminate the funding gap.