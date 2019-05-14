Michigan Senate votes to ban certain abortions

Republican-backed legislation advancing in Michigan would ban a common second-trimester abortion procedure except to save a women’s life.
Supporters of the bills approved 22-16 by the Senate on a party-line vote Tuesday say it would restrict the use of a “barbaric” procedure except to save a woman’s life. Opponents say the measures are unconstitutional and interfere with women’s ability to access safe medical care.
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to veto the legislation, which cannot go to her desk until next week at the earliest. The House plans to approve identical bills later Tuesday.
Right to Life is preparing to launch an identical citizens’ initiative that could be enacted by lawmakers without her signature.
