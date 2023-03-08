LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Senate voted on Wednesday to repeal the state’s 1931 abortion ban.

The decision came along party lines, 20-18, with all Democrats voting yes and Republicans voting no.

The repeal now heads to the desk of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

During November’s election, 57% of Michiganders voted to approve Proposal 3, which essentially undid the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe V. Wade in Michigan.

Democratic lawmakers wanted to repeal the 1931 abortion law to circumvent any future confusion about abortion’s legal status in Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a statement in support of Wednesday’s vote to repeal the 1931 law.

“Today’s repeal of this antiquated law is a victory for millions of Michigan residents who, like myself, value bodily integrity and personal freedom. I am grateful that our legislators are listening to the will of the voters who passed Proposition 3 this past fall with overwhelming support,” Nessel said in a press release. “The people of this state can rest assured that their elected officials will not sit idly by in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned, and will fight to ensure that residents’ health, safety, and wellbeing is safeguarded from harmful legislation.”

Senate Republican Leader Aric Nesbitt released a statement that criticized the decision.

“Instead of keeping their word, Democrats voted down every amendment we offered and chose to side with the extreme elements of their base over the majority of voters,” Sen. Nesbitt’s release said. “We don’t believe radical on-demand abortion access for any reason is what Michigan voters signed up for and will do all we can to fight against extremist abortion activists and hold those who advocated for Proposal 3 at their word.”