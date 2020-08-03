Michigan senator tests positive for coronavirus

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – State Senator Tom Barrett, a Republican from Charlotte, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Barrett, 39, was tested as part of his medical screening for his Michigan Army National Guard service, which is required for service members before leaving for a training event.

He tells our media partners at MLive that he has no significant symptoms and will self-quarantine.

Barrett has served in the U.S. Army for more than a decade as a helicopter pilot, and is a veteran of both Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The senator has criticized Governor Gretchen Whitmer for her push for “unilateral” emergency powers during the pandemic.

A bill Barrett sponsored would have put in expiration deadlines on some of Whitmer’s executive orders.

She vetoed that Senate Bill 858 in May.