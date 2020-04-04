Michigan senators propose legislation to make older children and adult dependents eligible for COVID-19 relief payments

WASHINGTON D.C.—U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters today announced legislation that would make dependents 17 and older count toward what a family receives in direct payments from the bipartisan coronavirus relief package.

Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, an economic stimulus payment of $1,200 per adult and $500 per child will go to most taxpayers with incomes below $75,000 for single taxpayers and $150,000 for married taxpayers.

“Last week, Congress came together and passed funding for workers, families, health care providers and small businesses during this coronavirus crisis. Most Michigan residents will be receiving direct payments, but the law left behind 17- and 18-year-olds, college students, and other dependent adults. This is unfair to these people as well as their parents and caregivers. This new bill will make sure taxpayers receive the $500 payment for all their dependents,” said Senator Stabenow.

The payments will phase out in value for a person making over $75,000.

No additional money is provided for dependents older than 16, and these dependents aren’t eligible to claim the payment for themselves on their own returns either.

The All Dependents Count Act would expand the definition of a dependent that is qualified for the $500 increase to include dependent children over 16 and other adult dependents. The payment is structured as a tax refund and administered by the Internal Revenue Service.