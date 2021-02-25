Michigan senators react to Granholm’s confirmation as energy secretary

Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm, D-Mich., testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee during a hearing to examine her nomination to be Secretary of Energy, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON, DC (WLNS) –U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI) today delivered floor remarks in support of former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm’s nomination to be Secretary of Energy.

Peters voted in favor of her confirmation, which passed the Senate with bipartisan support.

“I’ve known Secretary-designate Granholm for many years and I served in her Administration while she was Governor. There is no question she is uniquely qualified to serve as Secretary of Energy. As the Governor of Michigan, she led our state through an economic crisis, she knows how to deal with multi-faceted challenges – and has a documented record of strong leadership,” said Senator Peters. “As Governor, she worked to support groundbreaking research that’s conducted at Michigan’s world-class institutions – research that is constantly leading to new discoveries that will change the world, create jobs and save lives.”

“If we’re going to build back better – we must do so in a sustainable, forward-thinking way that addresses climate change. That’s something President Biden’s Administration is committed to doing – and I know Secretary-designate Granholm is as well,” continued Senator Peters. “I could not be more excited to say we will have a fellow Michigander leading the Department of Energy.”

