Michigan signs environmental agreement with sister state in Japan

A fire that burned through a building used by the homeless on Sunday at 2 P.M. in Hillsdale.

Thankfully no one was injured.

But this is raising new questions.

Hillsdale City Fire Department, Jonesville Fire Department and Hillsdale Township Fire Department were called in to put out the fire.

The likely cause? A propane tank, being used for a heater.

The Mayor of Hillsdale Adam Stockford, says the structure that was caught on fire is where 2 homeless people are staying.

But it is not owned by the city.

"If this was city property, this wouldn't of happened. We don't allow people to camp on city property." said Mayor, Adam Stockford of Hillsdale.

Mayor Stockford says, since it is privately owned.

There is nothing they can do.

The police are aware of the problem.

"They know each one of these homeless people personally by name..they know what their circumstances are. So as far as the law enforcement end of it. we are on top of this issue." added Mayor, Adam Stockford of Hillsdale.