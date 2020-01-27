Michigan signs environmental agreement with sister state in Japan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan officials signed an environmental agreement with our sister state Shiga, Japan.
The states will share knowledge and expertise to protect some of the world’s largest bodies of fresh water and advocate for lake conservation efforts around the world.
“With the rise in population, pollution, and the effects of climate change we’ve seen in recent years, water issues have become an important challenge,” said Department of Lake Biwa and the Environment of the Shiga Prefectural Government of Japan Director General Ishikawa Yasuhisa.
The agreement continues a 50 year partnership between the two governments to raise awareness of freshwater issues. Lake Biwa is the largest freshwater lake in Japan and takes up a sixth of the area of Shiga Prefecture. Michigan’s Great Lakes make up the largest system of freshwater lakes in the world.
“I am honored to be able to continue our longstanding relationship with Shiga, Japan, which reflects the strong bonds our two countries have,” said Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Director Liesl Clark.
The agreement includes lake environment conservation, collaborating on sustainable lake management and promoting these environments to the world.
