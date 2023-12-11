GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of Michigan’s ski resorts has been voted No. 1 in North America by the readers of USA Today 10Best.

And the winner is… Mount Bohemia in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The resort sees an average of 270 inches of annual snowfall and features the Midwest’s vertical drop at 900 feet, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. The resort offers visitors 585 acres of glades, chutes and tree-lined runs.

“Lake-effect snow is a big part of what makes Michigan a natural winter playground,” Dave Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan, said in a release. “That’s especially true on the Keweenaw Peninsula, where some of the state’s highest annual snowfall totals draw skiers and snowboarders from across the Midwest and beyond to experience the deep powder and challenging terrain at Mount Bohemia and the beautiful setting along the shores of Lake Superior.”

Michigan has over 40 ski resorts across the state’s two peninsulas. To take a video tour of signature runs at ski areas and resorts, visit michigan.org.