Michigan SOS says protesters outside her home crossed a line

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said armed protestors gathered outside her home on Saturday night.

Benson said they came to challenge the results of the 2020 election, but during the time of the protest, Benson and her 4-year-old son were decorating for Christmas.

Benson said the protest crossed a line because their primary purpose was intimidation and that, “dozens of armed individuals stood outside my home shouting obscenities and chanting into bullhorns in the dark of night.”

She said, “I have always been an energetic advocate for the right and importance of peaceful protest as enshrined in the United States Constitution, however, there is a line crossed when gatherings are done with the primary purpose of intimidation of public officials who are carrying out the oath of office they solemnly took as elected officials.”

“I have spent my career defending and protecting the right to vote of every eligible citizen,” Benson said. “That commitment has never wavered, and it will not waver now. I will continue as Michigan’s Secretary of State, proudly protecting and defending every voter and every vote.”