Michigan Secretary of State says the department will audit election results

In this Sept. 24, 2020, file photo, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wears a mask before talking about voting and the upcoming elections in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the state is on track to perform a statewide audit of the November 3rd election results.

The state will also do local audits for specific jurisdictions where significant clerical errors were found, including Wayne County.

Benson says these audits are routine, and have been planned for months.

“Notably, audits are neither designed to address nor performed in response to false or mythical allegations of “irregularities” that have no basis in fact,” Benson said in a statement.

The audits have to take place after the election results are certified because the state does not have legal access to the necessary documents before then.