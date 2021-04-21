LIVE: Michigan SOS discusses voter suppression

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will a news conference on Wednesday, to discuss what she calls efforts by the state legislature to restrict voting rights.

Secretary Benson will be joined by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum, State Senator Paul Wojno, and President of the Council of Baptist Pastors Detroit & Vicinity Rev. Dr. Steve Bland Jr.

That news conference is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. and will be streamed in the video above.

Secretary Benson also announced today, she and the state’s redistricting panel are asking the state Supreme Court for more time to adopt new congressional and legislative maps, pointing to delayed census data.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks a Jan. 25 deadline, nearly three months later than the Nov. 1 date set in the state constitution.

Due to pandemic-related setbacks, the U.S. Census Bureau isn’t expected to release redistricting data until August and it might not be available in an easy-to-use format until Sept. 30.

Lawyers say if final data is available earlier, the commission will try to approve maps before Jan. 25.

<<<The Associated Press contributed to this report.