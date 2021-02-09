Michigan Speaker of the House responds to governor’s COVID news conference

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—-Michigan’s Republican Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth issued a response Tuesday afternoon after Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a news conference to provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

During the news conference, the governor renewed her call for schools to provide a safe in-person option for kids to learn and called on the state legislature to work with her, to spend federal dollars on relief.

“I’m glad the Governor is finally coming around to what we’ve been saying all along: in-class learning can happen safely, which is why it’s a primary focus of our budget. Keeping students out of the classroom has been most harmful to our children who can least afford it. Parents are asking for help. We took action to get our youth back in the classroom and I’m glad the governor now agrees.” said Wentworth in a released statement.

The Republican-led legislature remains at odds with the governor, disagreeing on how to use the billions of dollars allocated to Michigan in the December stimulus package signed into law by now-former President Trump.

The governor rolled out her own plan that calls for roughly $5 billion dollars in aid to areas like vaccine distribution, education, and small business.

“To help grow and strengthen our economy, we must provide crucial support for our families, small businesses, and frontline workers,” said Governor Whitmer. “The MI COVID Recovery Plan will help small businesses get through the winter, help us put more shots in arms and ramp up vaccine distribution, and get our kids back on track in school. It’s the right thing to do to protect public health and jumpstart our economy, and I’m ready to work with the legislature to get it done.”

Republicans have not agreed to support her plan, Wentworth commented on that as well in Tuesday’s statement.

“Despite what the Governor said, our plan simply refuses to throw all the money in at once. It’s not what we do in our households and it’s not what we’re going to do with hard-earned taxpayer dollars. We’re going to be careful, responsible, and accountable.” he said. “Our plan addresses all needs – from getting people vaccinated to opening schools to helping suffering businesses and families. But it does it right and holds the Governor to a higher standard to fix the problems we all have seen.”