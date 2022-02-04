Michigan Starbucks workers demand union recognition

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Employees at a handful of Starbucks stores in Michigan are demanding that Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson recognize their union.

One of those locations is in Lansing, on Lake Lansing Rd, to be exact.

Employees at the Starbucks locations are joining the ever-growing Starbucks Workers United movement.

On Jan. 28, Baristas in Ann Arbor, Grand Blanc, and Clinton Township announced their goal to unionize, as the majority of eligible employees at all four locations have signed union authorization cards, as well as filing petitions for union elections with the National Labor Relations Board.

Starbucks workers are organizing with Workers United, a Service Employees International Union (SEIU) affiliate.

SEIU is the same union that backed unionization efforts at the chain in Buffalo, NY last December.

The following store locations’ employees recently announced they are demanding union recognition:

2624 Lake Lansing Rd, Lansing, MI 48912

222 S State, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

1214 South University Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 and

300 South Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Workers emailed a letter to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson: