Michigan State adds fall break, which includes Election Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State University is planning to implement a fall break next school year, which will give students Election Day off.

But some think the schedule change could undercut efforts to encourage student voting on campus.

Classes would be canceled on Monday, Nov. 2, and Tuesday, Nov. 3, which is Election Day. Associated Students of Michigan State University, the university’s student government organization, had advocated for the break to give students time to go back home to cast their votes, President Samuel Stanley said during the MSU Board of Trustees December meeting.