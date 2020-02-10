Michigan State fans react as the next head coach

It’s been almost a week since Mark Dantonio announced his retirement.



Several coaches have reportedly turned down the job.



Including Luke Fickell who made the announcement today.



You would think this job would be pretty easy to fill.



A big 10 school, with plenty of tradition, but no one seems willing to take the position.



That has fans of the team, concerned.



Most experts felt that Luke Fickell, the head coach at Cincinnati was a done deal.



This morning, he tweeted a video of a locker room celebration at Cincinnati, saying he wanted more of this.



But he turned down the MSU job to remain a Bearcat.



Coach Dantonio and Coach Fickell worked together for years at Ohio State, and most Spartan fans felt it would be a good fit.



Now, fans are disappointed.



“I don’t think I can say on TV what I told you in there. I just thought this was a bigger step up. This would be a great job for him. Just like Dantonio, stepping up from Cincinatti to come here. I was just super surprised someone would turn down a Spartan job like that.” Said Greg Garn, MSU Alum Class of ’97.



“Keep looking. I think we are an attractive program based on some of our winning traditions. Lets hope we can get a good qualified coach to get us in the right direction.” Said Andrew Radin, MSU Alum Class of 2007.