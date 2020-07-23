Michigan State football pauses workouts after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Michigan State announced today it would be pausing its football workouts after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19

A staff member from Michigan State’s football team has tested positive for COVID-19.

Late Wednesday night the athletic department revealed the news and as a result the Spartans are putting their workouts on “pause.” Here’s what MSU’s athletic department had to say about it.

“As Michigan State football prepared for the beginning of the 20-hour week, during which student-athletes and staff would be in larger groups than they had been during voluntary workouts or the eight-hour weeks, it conducted surveillance COVID-19 testing on all staff members over the weekend, and previously scheduled surveillance COVID-19 testing on student-athletes Wednesday afternoon.”

“Late Wednesday afternoon, after testing on student-athletes had been completed, one staff member received a positive result. Michigan State football will pause workouts and will not begin its 20-hour weeks until it receives the complete results from all surveillance testing.”

