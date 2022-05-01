EAST LANSING, Mich, (WLNS) – Back on Easter Sunday, Michigan State’s baseball team suffered its fifth straight loss. Since then, the Spartans have won eight of their last ten games and are now on a six-game winning streak after taking down Minnesota on Sunday.

The Spartans trailed by three runs twice in the series finale and overcame both to defeat the Gophers, 9-7. With the win, MSU picks up the series sweep over Minnesota and its first sweep of a Big Ten school since 2018, which is the last time the Spartans won six in a row.

MSU found itself down 3-0 entering the bottom of the fifth inning. And that’s when the Spartans kept choppin’.

Christian Williams sent a solo home run over the left-field wall to put the Spartans on the board. A few batters later, Trent Farquhar launched a go-ahead three-run home run into the trees in right field.

Minnesota would make a comeback and take a 7-4 lead in the seventh inning, but in the bottom of the eighth MSU took it back.

Mitch Jebb delivered a two-run double that tied the game at seven, and then Farquhar came up clutch again for the Green and White. The sophomore brought home Jebb on a double down the right-field line for the game-winning R.B.I.

Michigan State will look to continue its winning streak on Friday at Penn State.