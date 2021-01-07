Michigan State Police arrest Eaton County suspect in State Capitol bomb threat

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police have arrested a suspect in the investigation surrounding a bomb threat made to the State Capitol.

The suspect phoned in the threat this morning, and the Michigan State Police and Attorney General’s office worked together to make the arrest.

The suspect is from Eaton County and the threat was made in Ingham.

The suspect is in custody and arraignment could take place tomorrow.

No name has been released pending legal proceedings.

<<<This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.>>>