Saginaw, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police are asking for your help finding a man wanted for homicide and assault.

Thornton Black is 25 years old, 5’8″ and 150 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous. Police advise you not to approach him.

Black is from the Saginaw Area.

If you’ve seen him, please call the sergeant at (989)615-6257 with any information on Black’s location.