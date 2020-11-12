Michigan State Police car involved in crash

A Capitol Security Officer received minor injuries

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan State Police State Properties Security car was involved in a two-car crash today at the intersection of St. Joseph St. and M.L.K Blvd just before 9:00 a.m.

A 34-year-old woman from Haslett was the at-fault driver. She ran a red traffic light and hit the MSP car. The woman was not hurt and was given a citation for Disregarding Traffic Signals/Stop & Go Light.

The Capitol Security Officer had some minor injuries.

