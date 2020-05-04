Michigan State Police completes review of ELPD’s use of force complaints

Michigan State Police say they’ve finished reviewing two separate investigations related to “use of force” by officers at the East Lansing Police Department.

MSP says they’ve found that officers actions were justified in both cases. One happened on December 28th of last year. The other happened on February 9th this year. Uwimana Gasito was scraped, bloodied, and bruised after being pushed to the ground while being arrested at a 7-Eleven.

MSP says that — although the believe officers’ use of force was appropriate — it was impossible to see everything that happened that night.

ELPS says it is now currently reviewing the technique of “head stabilization” — a method used by officers to gain control over a subject during an arrest. Now, due to the COVID-19 crisis, ELPD’s use of force training was rescheduled to the summer. The department is requiring all officers to attend formal re-training on the technique.

