Michigan State Police debut new info website, citizen advisory council

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Do you want to take a deeper dive into Michigan State Police policies and procedures? There’s a new website for that.

Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper today announced the creation of www.michigan.gov/MSPtransparency, a new Transparency and Accountability webpage that provides the public with easy access to information about the administration and operation of the MSP.

Information includes department policies, strategic plan, training requirements, recruiting and staffing numbers and use of force and traffic stop data, among other topics.

Much of the information posted on the webpage was already publicly available, but the new webpage puts it all in one location for ease of access.

With the publication of this information, Gasper also announced the creation of a citizen advisory council that will assist department leadership by providing outside insight into MSP practices affecting the public.

The Bridges to BLUE (Build.Listen.Unite.Engage) Citizen Advisory Council includes 10 citizen volunteers, representing various parts of the community. They will be part of research efforts into best practices and for help in generating new ideas and solutions for improved community engagement.