Michigan State Police initiative to collect supplies for women’s shelter

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police’s Women-Leading Change employee resource group is leading an effort to make sure women’s shelters get the supplies they need.

The initiative called, Purses with a Purpose will gather purses and bags, filled with comfort items, such as socks, toiletries, and candy, to donate to sexual abuse survivors. Donations are being accepted through April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The purses will be turned over to partnering women’s shelters locally at the end of April. To find a donation site and what’s being accepted near you, visit the MSP page here.