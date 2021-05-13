Michigan State Police investigate chase, crash, kidnapping in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A man is in custody, following a police chase and a crash on Wednesday Night.

According to Michigan State Police (MSP), troopers originally made a traffic stop due to a vehicle code violation. Upon further review, they found that the 37-year-old driver did not have a license and was on parole, and the 36-year-old had a felony warrant for her arrest.

Troopers then tried to reproach the vehicle, but the driver fled the scene, almost striking another officer who had just arrived.

Michigan State Police began chasing the suspect, and during the chase learned the female passenger was being kidnapped.

During the chase, both drugs and a pistol were thrown from the car and recovered by officers.

While traveling north on Waverly Road, the driver tried to move between two vehicles stopped at the Jolly Road traffic light, causing the car to hit three stopped vehicles in the process. The driver then lost control and struck a tree.

The driver left the car and tried to leave the area on foot, but was quickly taken into custody. The passenger was treated for injuries she received during the crash. Both were taken to the hospital. A driver of another car was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

After leaving the hospital the suspect and the driver of the vehicle was taken to the Ingham County Jail where he could face charges.