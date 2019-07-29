MAPLE VALLEY TWP., Mich (WLNS) – Troopers pronounced a victim dead at the scene on Saturday, July 27th.
An investigation found that Ricky West was severely beaten and died from those injuries.
The 57-year-old man was found unresponsive at a residence in the 16000 block of McBride Road.
Ryan Griffee of Howard City was arrested on Sunday July 28th at his parent’s residence without incident.
The 30-year-old was arraigned today for the charge of Open Murder.
Griffee was given a $500,000.00 cash bond and is being held in the Montcalm County Jail.
Michigan State Police investigating homicide
MAPLE VALLEY TWP., Mich (WLNS) – Troopers pronounced a victim dead at the scene on Saturday, July 27th.