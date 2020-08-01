WATCH: Michigan State Police form procession to honor trooper killed by drunk driver

UPDATE: (11:20 a.m.)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police troopers formed a procession driving from Grand Rapids to Clinton County, Michigan today to honor trooper Caleb Starr who died two weeks after being hit by a drunk driver while on duty.

Lakeview, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police today announced the death of Trooper Caleb Starr from the Lakeview Post.

Starr was struck by a drunk driver while on-duty on July 10 in Ionia county.

Trooper Starr joined the MSP in September of 2018, as a member of the 135th Trooper Recruit School.

Trooper Starr was 33 years old. He is survived by his wife, Rachael, who is a civilian member of the MSP, and their two young daughters.

“The Michigan State Police mourns the loss of not just a trooper, but a husband, father and dedicated public servant who had so much left to give in a life that was cut far too short,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP.

The July 10 crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in Boston Township in Ionia County.

Trooper Starr was westbound on Grand River Avenue in his patrol vehicle when a vehicle traveling east, driven by a 28-year woman from Utah, crossed the centerline.

He was flown by medical helicopter to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he was being treated until he passed away earlier this evening.

Charges are pending against the female driver, who is believed to still be hospitalized.