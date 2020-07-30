Michigan State Police on scene of armed man in Montcalm County

Montcalm, Mich. (WLNS) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post are currently on scene of an armed, barricaded subject at a residence on W. Coral Rd. in Montcalm County.

Preliminary information shows that shots were fired from the residence as troopers attempted to check on the man inside. No troopers were injured and troopers did not return fire.

The armed man is believed to be the only person inside the residence at this time, and there is not believed to be a threat to the public. MSP Emergency Support Team members are on the way to the scene to assist.

This is the only information available at this time. Additional information will be provided when available.