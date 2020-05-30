Michigan State Police prepare for Sunday rally planned at the Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The death of George Floyd and other black men at the hands of police has people speaking up against police brutality.

Floyd’s death was recorded on video. He can be seen handcuffed on the ground while a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

A protest is planned at the state Capitol on Sunday, and Michigan State Police say they will work to keep the public safe at the protest.

The “Rally Against Police Brutality” is set to start at 11 a.m. on the Capitol lawn. Protesters are coming together to speak up against acts of police brutality and racial violence. Organizers say it’s a peaceful protest. They’re also asking everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing during the rally.

6 News spoke withMichigan State Police Lieutenant Brian Oleksyk, who says they’re not changing the approach they’ve been using at previous capitol protests that we’ve seen the past two months.

“We are continually accessing staffing needs for events at the Capitol to ensure safety based on a variety of factors and this event will be treated no differently than any other event,” Oleksyk says. “Our role at all events remains the same: to ensure a safe forum where people can exercise their constitutionally protected right to free speech.”