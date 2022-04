OVID, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police Department is asking for help locating 16-year-old Jace Curtis.

Jace was last seen on March 26 by his parents in Ovid.

He is 6’3″, 280 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants when he went missing.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can call MSP Flint at 810-732-1111.