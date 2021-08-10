Michigan State Police to hold “Safety Day” at headquarters in Dimondale

DIMONDALE, Mich (WLNS) Michigan State Police will host its largest “Safety Day” ever at its headquarters in Dimondale from 9 AM until 3 PM, Tuesday, August 10. featuring over 20 info stations to visit.

Officials say each station set up will be all about safety and prevention for all ages. This includes people facing addiction, those interested in joining the department, and of course, lots for children and families.

One of the biggest attractions that the event will feature fingerprinting. It’ll take fingerprints of a child or vulnerable adult, a photo of them, and has them record their voice- all of which is then placed onto a take-home disk. All information will not be retained by officials, only sent home with families.

Officials say should something happen in the future, these disks can be given to law enforcement, allowing them to have all the information they need about the person in order to help investigate.

Parents with children in car seats can drive by and get their child’s seat put in properly and more information on when to upgrade those seats. Depending on inventory, some may have a chance to get a new seat.

“This is just a great opportunity for the state police to engage with the public. It’s just a time to bring so many resources together, so you don’t have to search,” said First Lt. Kevin Caldwell at MSP.

While this is only the first large event that is gathering statewide programs and resources all into one location, officials are hoping this will continue to be a yearly event, helping tons of families.