Michigan State Police to start ‘Eyes on 94’ operation

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police are making more of an effort to make sure drivers are following the law on I-94.

This campaign is called ‘Eyes on 94’ and it will start on Monday. MSP is working with Indiana, Illinois and Ohio state police.

They want to make sure everyone is staying safe on the highway and will be looking for things like speeding, following too closely, distracted driving and improper passing.

Last year, Michigan saw a 20% reduction in fatal crashes. MSP is hoping this effort will make that number even lower.