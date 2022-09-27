DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan State Police trooper with an undercover narcotics unit was shot while conducting surveillance in Detroit and is in critical condition.

According to police, the trooper was hit by an ‘unknown suspect’ around 1:30 a.m. and he was taken to the hospital where he is being evaluated.

“The trooper still remains in critical condition and is with his family and command staff. Thank you for all of the prayers and hopes for his recovery,” The MSP Second District Twitter account said around 8:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say two suspects are now in custody and an apartment has been searched and casings were found.

“The situation is still very fluid and investigation continues. We will update as new information develops,” MSP said.

Members of the Emergency Support Team had been trying to talk with any suspects in the building where the shots may have been fired and the MSP Aviation team was also in the area.

Stay tuned with 6 News as we will update you as soon as we learn more.