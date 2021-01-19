Michigan State Police, Truckers against Trafficking promote Human Trafficking Awareness month

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police is teaming up with their counterparts in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio as well as Truckers Against Trafficking to promote Human Trafficking Awareness month.

Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) is an organization that teaches truck drivers and freight haulers how to identify signs of human trafficking.

Human trafficking is frequently found at truck stops.

Those locations are often hidden from view and are frequented by transient teenagers or children, making them prime spots for traffickers.

However, the secrets, signs and symbols of human trafficking are no longer hidden.

Truckers Against Trafficking has trained over 560,000 people since 2018.

Laura Cyrus, the operations manager of Truckers Against Trafficking, said that it’s like raising an “invisible army” to fight this crisis.

“These men and women, they’re already well trained. They’re observant, vigilant and they can absolutely provide and extra set of eyes and ears for law enforcement,” said Cyrus.

Becoming TAT trained involves learning the sights and sounds too look out for, as well as knowing who to contact.

Those that want to learn more about Truckers Against Trafficking can call 612-888-2050

The national Human Trafficking Hotline is 888-37-37-888.