Michigan State Police warn people of suspicious, unsolicited packages

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police are warning people across the state of suspicious, unsolicited packages being delivered to homes.

These incidents can be the result of hackers accessing your online retail accounts and ordering items directly using your profile and financial information, MSP reports. If you find your account has been compromised, contact the affected institution right away and have your account closed as soon as possible.

If you receive a package from another country and suspect you may have received something you did not order, call 911.