EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Getting a win on Senior Night will always leave an athlete feeling satisfied. But for the seven seniors on Michigan State’s Hockey team, getting a win meant much more.

The Spartans entered Saturday’s regular-season finale with Penn State on a 13-game losing streak. The most recent loss came on Friday when the Nittany Lions scored four unanswered goals in the third period to win 5-3.

With that bad taste in their mouth, the Spartans came into Saturday’s game with no intention of losing on Senior Night.

And they didn’t.

MSU came out with energy, which resulted in Josh Nodler scoring the game’s first goal, with 9:27 left in the first period. Penn State tied things up with 50 seconds remaining in the first, but the Spartans acted in a hurry.

With nine seconds remaining in the first period, Okemos alum and senior Adam Goodsir fired one past PSU’s goalie to put the Spartans back on top. That would prove to be the game-winner, giving MSU a 2-1 victory.

“We were talking about it all day, just win for our seniors and bring the energy, when we do that we’re a good team. It translated on the ice and we had a heck of a game,” senior forward Mitchell Lewandowski said. “To go out on top, after the losing streak there, it’s kind of special.”

Senior defenseman and captain Dennis Cesana said, “It was a tough year, tough 2022, and just happy to get a win on Senior Night for these guys. The team worked hard, and we really played our butt off. It felt good to get back in the win column.”

Goodsir said, “The struggles we’ve been going through, the guys have been awesome in the locker room every day. No one gave up. It’s a special moment to end the streak on an extremely special night.”

Michigan State finished the regular season 12-21-1 (6-18-0-1) and will be the seventh seed in the Big Ten Tournament, and take on Michigan in Ann Arbor on March 4.