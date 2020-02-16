Michigan State students prepare the next generation of engineers

Engineering week is a time to recognize all the positive contributions of today’s and tomorrow’s engineers.

Here at the Impression Five Science Center in Lansing, the fun begins in what you create. Today eight different Engineering clubs showed up to give their own demonstrations. Students like Mickey Atnafe hopes kids went home with a new curiosity for where engineering can take them.

“Engineering can be more than just math and science. There’s always more to it like fun things. You can always go into a career that you really like, and just have fun with it and explore a lot of different experiences,” said Sophomore Engineering Student at MSU, Mickey Atnafe.

Those who attended could learn about different topics from space ships to parachutes to robotics.​ Mary Stanford came today with her grandchild whose showed an early interest in engineering, so they drove all the way from Detroit to check things out.

“I’m aware that a lot of people in professions like engineering are underrepresented in terms of women going into those fields, and because she has an interest I’m hoping to encourage her interests in this kind of profession in the future,” said Stanford.

Here is a full list of events taking place during engineering week.

