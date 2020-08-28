Michigan State students stuck with apartment leases after classes move online

With classes going online most students are stuck in expensive apartment leases, even though they could just stay at home and take those virtual classes.



The problem many of these students are facing is because they can’t get out of their leasing contracts.



Many of them signed those contracts back in November of last year before COVID was even a thing.

Emilee Csom is a sophomore at MSU, signed-up for an apartment in downtown East Lansing.



With all classes being online, she tried talking with her landlords, but they told her there is nothing they can do and she’s stuck in the contract.



So while she should be home in Kalamazoo, she’s in East Lansing because she doesn’t want her apartment going to waste.



Emilee does have her concerns about staying in East Lansing.



“Even though masks are required, I don’t even want to have a mask on 24.7. So the possibility of catching it is decently high just because you don’t know who has it or who has been exposed to it. Even going down to our elevator, sometimes people just don’t wear a mask.” Said Emilee Csom, MSU Sophomore.



6 News did reach out to the apartment complex and we’re still waiting to hear back.



The Director of the Housing Clinic at Michigan State University, says its unusual times right now, so there are no laws protecting students.



His first piece of advice? Contact your landlord to see if you can work something out.



Before you do read through your lease because every agreement is different.



The Director says while he hasn’t seen any landlords let tenants out their lease some have lowered rent.



“You would be surprised landlords are so open to trying to help people out they are business people but they are human beings. They are totally open to trying to help you work this out. I’ve encountered few who said they don’t wanna talk to you give me money..that’s a rare landlord.” Said Brian Gilmore, Director of the Housing Clinic at Michigan State University.

Another thing Gilmore recommends is to try and find someone to sublet your apartment.



If you choose to go that route, you need to make sure it’s ok with your landlord.